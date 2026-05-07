BREAKING: Patna-Bound IndiGo Flight Diverted to Lucknow Mid-Air After Severe Turbulence

New Delhi: An IndiGo flight travelling from Delhi to Patna was diverted to Lucknow late Wednesday night after encountering severe turbulence and worsening weather conditions near Patna airspace, triggering panic among passengers onboard.

The IndiGo flight 6E6497, carrying 181 passengers and six crew members, was being piloted by Member of Parliament Rajiv Pratap Rudy along with co-pilot Rajiv Mishra when it ran into strong winds and rough weather conditions mid-air.

Amid deteriorating weather conditions, the aircraft was safely diverted to Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport in Lucknow, where it landed at around 10:49 PM as a precautionary measure.

According to reports, the aircraft began shaking violently after entering Patna’s airspace due to bad weather and strong winds. Several passengers were left visibly frightened as turbulence intensified during the journey.

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The aircraft landed safely in Lucknow without any injuries being reported.

Rajiv Pratap Rudy reassures passengers

After the safe landing, Rajiv Pratap Rudy addressed passengers through the flight’s public announcement system and reassured them about their safety.

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Rudy urged passengers to stay calm and told them they were “absolutely in safe hands" while also praising the cabin crew for handling the situation professionally.

He later lightened the atmosphere by inviting passengers to applaud the safe landing. “You can clap now, because you’ve landed safely,” he reportedly said with a smile.