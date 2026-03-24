BREAKING: PM Modi, Amit Shah Named In Delhi Assembly Bomb Threat Emails; Metro & Speaker Vijender Gupta On Target

New Delhi: The Delhi Legislative Assembly and its Speaker Vijender Gupta were placed under high alert on Monday after fresh bomb threats were received via email, triggering a major security response across the national capital.

According to officials, two separate threatening emails were sent early in the morning-one to the Assembly’s official email account at around 7:28 AM, and another to the Speaker’s personal account at approximately 7:49 AM. The emails warned of explosions targeting the Assembly premises.

In a concerning development, the Delhi Metro’s Vidhan Sabha Metro Station was also specifically mentioned in the threat, prompting heightened vigilance at the station and nearby areas.

The emails reportedly named several top political figures, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Sandhu, and Cabinet Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa.

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