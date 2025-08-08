PM Modi Holds Telephonic Conversation With Putin, Says Looking Forward To Hosting Russian President

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin engaged in a crucial telephone conversation, discussing the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and reaffirming their commitment to the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia. During the call, President Putin apprised PM Modi of the latest developments concerning Ukraine, to which India responded by reiterating its consistent stance on the need for a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

Prime Minister Modi asserted India's principled position on the Ukraine conflict, outlining the importance of finding a peaceful solution through dialogue and diplomacy. The stance aligns with India's historical approach to international conflicts, where it has often advocated for non-aligned and peaceful resolutions. The conversation shows the ongoing dialogue between India and Russia on global issues, showcasing their strategic partnership's resilience.

Deepening India-Russia Bilateral Ties

Beyond the Ukraine conflict, the two leaders reviewed the progress in their bilateral agenda, expressing satisfaction with the growing ties between the two nations. They reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership, which spans various areas, including defence, trade, energy, science, and technology. The partnership has been a cornerstone of India-Russia relations, symbolising their mutual trust and cooperation.

A notable outcome of the conversation was the invitation extended by PM Modi to President Putin to visit India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. The summit is expected to further bolster the bilateral relationship, providing a platform for both leaders to discuss key issues, sign important agreements, and chart out future cooperation areas. According to NSA Ajit Doval, the dates for President Putin's visit are almost finalised, and the summit is anticipated to give new directions to the development of bilateral ties.

Strengthening Multilateral Cooperation

India and Russia also cooperate actively in multilateral forums like the United Nations, BRICS, and the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). Both countries share common perspectives on many global issues, including the need for comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council to make it more representative and effective. Russia has consistently supported India's bid for permanent membership in the UNSC, underscoring their strategic convergence on global governance issues.