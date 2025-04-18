'Committed to Advancing Our Partnernship': PM Modi Dials Elon Musk, Discusses Technology and Innovation

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Tesla CEO Elon Musk and talked about various topics, including potential collaboration in the field of technology and innovation.

In a tweet shared on Friday (April 18), the Prime Minister said, "Spoke to @elonmusk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation."

He reiterated India's stance, saying that the country remains committed to advancing the partnerships with the US in all domains.

"India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains," the tweet read.



Following the meeting between Modi and Musk in Washington DC, in February, Musk’s electric vehicle company, Tesla Inc., appeared to be making strides in India, with Bloomberg reporting that the company posted 13 job openings in the country. However, Modi's post did not provide any specific details about Tesla’s plans for India.

The discussion takes place at a time when India is in negotiations with the Trump administration to secure a trade agreement that would prevent the worst consequences of the tariff dispute. With tariffs set at 26 per cent, Trump has placed India alongside countries with the highest tariffs, including Taiwan (32 per cent), South Korea (26 per cent), and Japan (24 per cent).

The White House is reportedly aiming to finalise and announce the deal within the next two to three weeks.