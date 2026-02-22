BREAKING: PM Modi Flags Off Meerut Metro and Namo Bharat Train From Shatabdi Nagar Station

New Delhi: In a major push to regional connectivity and infrastructure development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, along with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, flagged off the Meerut Metro and the Namo Bharat Train at the Shatabdi Nagar Namo Bharat Station.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi commenced the event by undertaking a Metro ride from the station to Meerut South,, marking the beginning of enhanced urban transit for the region. The new services are expected to significantly ease commuting and boost economic activity in the Meerut area.

Following this, he will also inaugurate and dedicate to the nation multiple development projects worth around ₹12,930 crore in Meerut.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was welcomed by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who felicitated him with a bouquet.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister extended a warm welcome to the Prime Minister and described him as the world’s most popular politician.

The Prime Minister dedicated the entire 82 km Delhi-Meerut Namo Bharat Corridor. He inaugurated the remaining sections of India's first Namo Bharat Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). These include the 5 km section between Sarai Kale Khan and New Ashok Nagar in Delhi and the 21 km section between Meerut South and Modipuram in Uttar Pradesh.

With a design speed of 180 km per hour, Namo Bharat is India's first Regional Rapid Transit System. It will connect major urban centres such as Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Modinagar and Meerut with Delhi at a faster pace.

Sarai Kale Khan, the originating station of the corridor, is one of the four Namo Bharat stations to be commissioned with this inauguration. It is strategically located as a major multi-modal hub, seamlessly connecting Hazrat Nizamuddin Railway Station, Delhi Metro's Pink Line, Veer Haqeeqat Rai ISBT, and Ring Road. The other three Namo Bharat stations, Shatabdi Nagar, Begumpul and Modipuram, being commissioned are in Meerut.

PM Modi also inaugurated Meerut Metro services between Meerut South and Modipuram, operating on the same infrastructure as Namo Bharat, in a first-of-its-kind initiative in the country. Meerut Metro will be India's fastest metro system with a maximum operational speed of around 120 kmph. Metro will cover the entire stretch in just 30 minutes, with all the scheduled stoppages en route.

This seamless integration of Namo Bharat and Meerut Metro on the same infrastructure will ensure high-speed intercity travel and swift intra-city movement, setting a benchmark for integrated urban and regional transit in India. It will decongest road traffic and consequently lead to a significant reduction in vehicular carbon dioxide emissions.