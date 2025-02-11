JD Vance And Usha Vance Greet PM Modi With 'Namaste' At Elysee Palace

New Delhi, India: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with US Vice President JD Vance on the sidelines of a dinner for world leaders attending the AI Action Summit in Paris. Upon their meeting at the Elysee Palace in France, PM Modi was warmly greeted with ‘Namaste’ by Vice President Vance and Second Lady Usha Vance. This marks PM Modi’s first interaction with a member of the Trump administration ahead of his upcoming visit to Washington.