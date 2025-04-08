From UP to Andhra: Beneficiaries Share Their Success Stories With PM Modi on 10 Years of Mudra Yojana

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday interacted with beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), celebrating a decade of the flagship program aimed at empowering micro-enterprises and small businesses across India.

Welcoming the beneficiaries at his residence, the Prime Minister expressed his gratitude, saying, I thank you all for coming to my residence. It is said in our scriptures that when guests come to a house, the house becomes pure, so I welcome you all.”

PM Modi emphasised the programme’s purpose, stating, "The Mudra scheme is not for Modi's praises. This scheme is to give courage to the youth of my country to stand on their own feet.”

Highlighting the program’s achievements, he noted, "...33 lakh crore rupees have been given to the people of the country without any guarantee. You read in the newspaper that this is a government of the rich. Even if you add up the total of all the rich, they would not have received 33 lakh rupees. 33 lakh crore rupees have been given to the common man of the country...Today the youth of India, the entrepreneurial skills they have, if they get a little help, then very big results are achieved. This Mudra Yojana is an eye-opener for any government. The maximum number of women have come forward in this..."

'Will Make India a Developed Nation Together': Inspiring Stories from Across India

As the interaction continued, beneficiaries shared their journeys:

From Raebareli, Uttar Pradesh: A beneficiary spoke about how the Mudra scheme helped her establish a successful bakery, “...We promise you that we will make India a developed India together. Now, we do not face problems in getting a license from the government...I run a bakery. My monthly turnover is 2.5 to 3 lakh rupees and we have a staff of 7 to 8 people," she told the Prime Minister

From Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh : Another beneficiary recounted her inspiring story of entrepreneurship. "Earlier, I used to work for someone, was a servant, but you took our guarantee through Mudra loan and today we have become owners. I started my business in 2021 and I approached the bank, they gave me a loan limit of Rs 5 lakh. I was afraid that I am taking such a big loan for the first time and whether I will be able to repay it or not. Today, my Mudra loan has gone up from Rs 5 lakhs to Rs. 9.5 lakhs. And my first-year turnover was Rs 12 lakhs, which has now become more than Rs. 50 lakhs..."

10 Years of Mudra Yojana

On social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, "To mark 10 Years Of MUDRA, I had invited Mudra beneficiaries from all over India to my residence...Do watch the interaction in a short while from now, at 9 AM."

Meanwhile, Department of Financial Services Secretary M Nagaraju told ANI, "The Prime Minister has launched this business scheme for those who want loans without any guarantee... We have sanctioned 50 crore loan accounts in the last 10 years and given a total loan of Rs 33 lakh crore. Of these, 68 per cent are women beneficiaries, and 50 per cent are from Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe and Other Backward Communities... Beneficiaries can apply for loans through the online portal."