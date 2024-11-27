'PM Modi's Decision Will Be Final': Has Shinde Dropped Out of Maharashtra CM Race?

New Delhi: Addressing a crucial press conference on Wednesday, Eknath Shinde cleared the air and said that whatever Decision PM Modi takes For Maharashtra CM would Be final for Mahayuti, and neither he nor his party will be a barrier. “I have told the Prime Minister that if there is any problem in forming the government in Maharashtra because of me, then do not bring any doubt in your mind and whatever decision you take, that decision is acceptable to me. You are the head of our family. The way people of BJP accept your decision, we will also accept your decision in the same way. I made a phone call to PM Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah yesterday and told them there would be no barrier in forming the government because of me", Shinde said while speaking to reporters.

"Whoever is elected as the CM by Mahayuti, Shiv Sainiks will support him. Amit Shah and PM Modi have fulfilled the dream of Balasaheb Thackeray to make a common Shiv Sainik, the CM. They have always stood with me", Shinde said amid the growing suspense over Maharashtra CM.

Furthermore, he thanked all the voters of Maharashtra for supporting Mahayuti and giving the coalition a landslide victory. "I Thank all the voters of Maharashtra for supporting Mahayuti and giving us a landslide victory. It's unprecedented......", said Shinde.

The BJP-led Mahayuti won a landslide victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections winning 235 seats in the 288-member House. The BJP won 132 seats, followed by Shinde-led Shiv Sena (57) and Ajit Pawar -led NCP (41). Smaller parties, who are part of the alliance, won five seats. With the BJP's massive victory, Devendra Fadnavis was seen as front-runer for the CM post.

Since the election results, there has been no announcement on what was expected to be a unanimous decision, reportedly due to resistance from Eknath Shinde's party. Shinde's faction of the Sena has been pushing for their leader to secure a second term, with some members openly questioning why Maharashtra cannot follow Bihar 's path (where Nitish Kumar holds a dominant role despite the BJP's stronger electoral performance).

‘All Senior Members of Mahayuti to Decide’

Earlier in the day, on being asked about the new Chief Minister of Maharashtra, Fadnavis said that the answer would be given soon and a decision was being taken on the same. "The answer to this will be given soon. All senior members of the three parties of Mahayuti are taking a decision on this together..," Fadnavis said while speaking to the media.

Speaking on the decision for the posts of the other ministers, Fadnavis said that the decisions for the Chief Minister would be taken first after which the rest of the decisions would be taken.

‘Shinde Should Shift to the Centre’

Yesterday, RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale, a key BJP ally, had called for a quick decision on the next chief minister of Maharashtra and suggested that incumbent Eknath Shinde should shift to the Centre as a Union minister. Addressing a press conference, Athawale also backed senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis as the next chief minister of Maharashtra, contending that the saffron party won the maximum number of seats in the 288-member Assembly and should have the right to the top executive post in the state.

He said a peculiar situation has arisen in Maharashtra where BJP leaders want Fadnavis as the chief minister, while Shiv Sena leaders want Shinde to continue in the post, citing the good work he has done over the last two and a half years. Athawale, the Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, said NCP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar has declared that he was not in the race for the chief minister.

"We need to resolve this matter, without any further delay. The election results were announced on November 23 and we should have had the oath of the new chief minister on November 26, the Constitution Day," Athawale said. Backing Fadnavis for the post of chief minister, Athawale said Shinde can become the deputy chief minister or shift to the Centre and join the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi .