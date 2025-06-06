PM Modi To Attend G7 Summit In Canada On Invitation From Canadian Counterpart Mark Carney

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to attend the G7 Summit after an invitation from his Canadian counterpart, Mark Carney. | Image: X

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday shared that he had a conversation with Canada’s newly elected Prime Minister Mark Carney, congratulating him on his recent electoral victory. Modi also confirmed India’s participation in the upcoming 51st G7 Summit, scheduled to be held from June 15 to 17 in Kananaskis, Alberta.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi wrote, “Glad to receive a call from Prime Minister @MarkJCarney of Canada. Congratulated him on his recent election victory and thanked him for the invitation to the G7 Summit in Kananaskis later this month.”

PM Modi described India and Canada as “vibrant democracies bound by deep people-to-people ties.”

“We will work together with renewed vigour, guided by mutual respect and shared interests,” he added.

Mark Carney, the former Governor of the Bank of Canada and Bank of England, is known globally for his work in climate finance and economic policy.

51st G7 Summit

The G7 Summit in Kananaskis holds added significance this year, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the G7.

The group consists of seven of the world’s largest advanced economies: Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United Kingdom, and the United States, with the European Union also participating.

This year’s G7 agenda will focus on:

Global peace and security

Economic resilience

Climate action

Digital transformation