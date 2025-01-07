Powerful 7.1 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Nepal, Strong Tremors Felt in Parts of India

Patna: A powerful earthquake of magnitude 7.1 shook Nepal, with tremors felt in parts of India, including Bihar , Delhi-NCR, and Sikkim.

The earthquake hit Tibet near the Nepalese border today. The earthquake jolted Tibet near the China-Nepal border around 6:35 am this morning.

IMD Patna confirmed the seismic activity and reported that tremors were felt in several parts of Bihar, including the capital, Patna.