BREAKING: Powerful Explosion On Kanpur's Mishri Bazaar Area Leaves Multiple Injured

Kanpur: A powerful explosion rocked the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj Police Station in Kanpur on Wednesday evening, leaving six people injured, including one woman. The incident occurred around 7.15 pm when two scooters parked in the area suddenly exploded.

According to Joint Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Ashutosh Kumar, the blast was powerful enough to cause panic in the surrounding area. "In the Mishri Bazaar area under the Mulganj Police Station, two scooters were parked today in which a blast occurred," Joint CP Kumar said. The injured individuals were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, and all of them are said to be out of danger.

The forensic team has been deployed at the scene to investigate the cause of the blast. "Our forensic team is present at the scene, and we are investigating what could be the cause of this," the police official added. The police have also traced the scooter involved in the incident and are planning to question the riders to determine whether it was an accident or a conspiracy.

"We have traced the scooter, and inquiries will also be made with those who were riding it. Whether this is an accident or a conspiracy will only be known later," the Joint CP said, indicating that the investigation is still in its preliminary stages.

The injured individuals are currently undergoing treatment at a local hospital. The woman who was injured is receiving special attention, but the doctors have assured that all the injured are stable and out of danger.

The local administration has assured that all necessary measures are being taken to ensure the safety and security of the public.