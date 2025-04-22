BREAKING: Private Aircraft Crashes in Amreli, Pilot Dies

A small private plane crashed during a training sortie in Gujarat’s Amreli on Tuesday, killing the pilot on the spot | Image: X

New Delhi: A small private aircraft crashed during a training sortie in Gujarat ’s Amreli district on Tuesday, killing the pilot on the spot, said sources. The crash took place near the Shastri Nagar area, triggering panic among local residents. Preliminary reports suggest the plane was on a training flight when it went down.

Amreli Fire Officer HC Gadhvi confirmed that the team was alerted about the plane crash and rushed to the spot immediately.

“We received information about a plane crash and reached the site without delay. The fire was brought under control swiftly. The pilot was found inside the aircraft and was immediately shifted to the hospital,” Gadhvi said, adding that the pilot unfortunately succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident.

Earlier this month, an IAF pilot, Siddharth Yadav, lost his life after a Jaguar fighter aircraft of the Indian Air Force crashed near Suvarda village on Kalavad Road in Jamnagar, Gujarat .