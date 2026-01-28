Updated 28 January 2026 at 08:17 IST
BREAKING: Private Sleeper Bus Catches Fire Near Shivamogga; 6 Passengers Injured
According to local reports, the incident took place at around 10:30 PM on January 27 near Sudur in Hosanagara taluk.
- India News
- 1 min read
Private Sleeper Bus Catches Fire Near Shivamogga; 6 Passengers Injured | Image: Republic
A private non-AC sleeper bus with 36 passengers onboard traveling from Hosanagara to Bengaluru caught fire late Tuesday night. While the vehicle was heavily damaged, officials confirmed that all passengers managed to escape, with more than six people sustaining injuries.
According to local reports, the incident took place at around 10:30 PM on January 27 near Sudur in Hosanagara taluk.
Advertisement
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Moumita Mukherjee
Published On: 28 January 2026 at 08:17 IST