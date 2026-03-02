BREAKING NEWS Pro-Khamenei Protests in Srinagar: Thousands Clash with Police, Stone Pelting Reported

New Delhi: Tensions escalated in Srinagar’s Batamaloo area as pro-Ali Khamenei protesters clashed with police, prompting security forces to fire tear smoke shells to disperse the crowd.

Heavy stone pelting was also reported as mourners defied restrictions imposed by the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

Visuals from the ground showed thick plumes of smoke rising in the area as shells landed amidst the groups of mourners carrying flags and portraits of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

Mourners defy restrictions; stone pelting reported

Despite authorities announcing strict restrictions to prevent large gatherings, mourners assembled in Batamaloo, and police personnel equipped with lathis and tear smoke guns were seen moving in to push back the crowd.

According to reports, protesters hurled stones at security forces, leading to heavy shelling in the area. Senior officials were present on the ground to monitor the situation.

Protests over killing of Khamenei

The clashes come a day after the demonstrations began following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in joint US-Israeli airstrikes. Protesters raised anti-US and anti-Israel slogans, expressing solidarity with Iran and condemning the attack.

A protester told ANI, “Today, our beloved leader, Ali Khamenei, was brutally martyred. Yes, this mourning procession is going on peacefully in the city centre.”

A massive gathering was also witnessed at Lal Chowk, where over one lakh people reportedly assembled from different parts of the Valley.

However, clashes broke out in parts of Srinagar as authorities attempted to enforce restrictions.

The protests are significant, as street demonstrations, stone pelting and shutdowns have largely declined in the Valley since 2019. Monday’s mobilisation marked one of the rare instances of large-scale public protest in recent years.

Khamenei's India Connection