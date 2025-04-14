sb.scorecardresearch
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ PM Modi | Pahalgam Terror Attack | Pope Francis Funeral | Mahira Khan In Hot Water | Jeffrey Epstein |
Advertisement

Updated April 14th 2025, 21:07 IST

Hoax Bomb Threat to Raj Nivas in Puducherry

A bomb threat targeting Raj Nivas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, caused a stir on Monday.

Reported by: Republic World
Follow: Google News Icon
Hoax bomb threat to Raj Nivas, Puducherry
Hoax bomb threat to Raj Nivas, Puducherry | Image: X

Puducherry: A bomb threat targeting Raj Nivas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, caused a stir on Monday. The threat, received via email by the offices of the Chief Minister and Director General of Police, prompted immediate action from security agencies. 

Hoax Bomb Threat to Raj Nivas, Puducherry

Bomb detection and disposal squads conducted a thorough search of the premises but found no suspicious objects, confirming the threat to be a hoax.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation, with the cyber cell working to trace the origin of the email.  

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

Published April 14th 2025, 21:07 IST