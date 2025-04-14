Hoax Bomb Threat to Raj Nivas in Puducherry

Puducherry: A bomb threat targeting Raj Nivas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, caused a stir on Monday. The threat, received via email by the offices of the Chief Minister and Director General of Police, prompted immediate action from security agencies.

Hoax Bomb Threat to Raj Nivas, Puducherry

Bomb detection and disposal squads conducted a thorough search of the premises but found no suspicious objects, confirming the threat to be a hoax.