Hoax Bomb Threat to Raj Nivas in Puducherry

Updated April 14th 2025, 21:07 IST
Puducherry: A bomb threat targeting Raj Nivas, the official residence of the Lieutenant Governor of Puducherry, caused a stir on Monday. The threat, received via email by the offices of the Chief Minister and Director General of Police, prompted immediate action from security agencies.
Bomb detection and disposal squads conducted a thorough search of the premises but found no suspicious objects, confirming the threat to be a hoax.
Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation, with the cyber cell working to trace the origin of the email.
Published April 14th 2025, 21:07 IST