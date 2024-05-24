Updated May 24th, 2024 at 20:13 IST
Pune Porsche Crash: 2 Police Inspectors Suspended for Not Informing Seniors On Time
Pune Porsche Crash: Two police inspectors have been suspended as they did not inform the wireless control room about the accident
Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Pune: In the Pune car accident case, Police Inspector (PI) Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector (API), Vishwanath Todkari, posted at Yerwada police station, have been suspended as they did not inform the wireless control room about the accident: CP Pune Amitesh Kumar. Two people were killed when a speeding Porsche car hit them from behind on 19th May.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
