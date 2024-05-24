Pune Porsche Crash: 2 Police Inspectors Suspended for Not Informing Seniors On Time

Advertisement

Pune: In the Pune car accident case, Police Inspector (PI) Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector (API), Vishwanath Todkari, posted at Yerwada police station, have been suspended as they did not inform the wireless control room about the accident: CP Pune Amitesh Kumar. Two people were killed when a speeding Porsche car hit them from behind on 19th May.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…