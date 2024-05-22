Advertisement

Pune Porsche Crash: In a massive development in Pune Porsche crash, the 17-year-old, who crushed two techies to death will be tried for drunk driving, a juvenile court ruled on Wednesday. The court announced that he would face trial and sentencing under Section 185 of the Motor Vehicles Act, which pertains to offences related to drunk driving. The Act stipulates that drunk driving is considered a criminal offence if a breath analyzer test shows that the driver's blood alcohol concentration exceeds 30 mg per 100 ml.

Drunk Driving Laws in India

In India, the legal drinking age varies by state, ranging from 18 to 25 years. The Motor Vehicles Act of 1988, amended in 2019, outlines strict provisions for drunk driving offenses, particularly under Section 185.

Legal Provisions and Penalties

Under the Act, driving with a blood alcohol concentration exceeding 30 mg per 100 ml is an offense. Those caught driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs face imprisonment, fines, and potential suspension of their driving license, with more severe penalties for repeat offenses.

First Offense

Imprisonment up to six months.

Fine up to Rs 10,000.

Possible suspension of the driver's license for a specified period.

Repeat Offense (within three years):

Imprisonment up to two years.

Fine up to Rs 15,000.

If Drunk Driving Causes Harm:

Imprisonment up to two years.

Fine up to Rs 5,000.

If Drunk Driving Causes Death:

Imprisonment from two to seven years.

Additional fines.

Drunk Driving Laws for Minors

For minors involved in drunk driving, the vehicle owner or guardian is held accountable and faces significant penalties:

Imprisonment up to three years.

Fine of Rs 25,000.

Cancellation of the vehicle's registration for 12 months.

Additionally, the minor offender is prohibited from obtaining a learner's permit until the age of 25. The penalties for minors may be modified in accordance with the Juvenile Justice Act, 2000 (56 of 2000).

Earlier in the day, the Juvenile Justice Board issued a notice to a 17-year-old boy to appear before it. This comes after the Pune police approached the board with a petition to review its bail order. The Porsche car, allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, fatally knocked down two motorbike-borne software engineers at Kalyani Nagar in Maharashtra's Pune city in the early hours of Sunday.

The teenager, son of a real estate developer, was subsequently produced before the Juvenile Justice Board which granted him bail hours later. "After we approached the board with the revision petition, it has issued a notice to the juvenile to appear before it," Additional Commissioner of Police Manoj Patil said.

The Pune police had approached a sessions court challenging the bail order and seeking permission to allow them to treat the body as an adult saying the crime committed was "heinous".

However, the court asked the police to approach the Juvenile Justice Board with a petition to review the order. On the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, the accused juvenile along with his friends went to the two establishments between 9.30 pm and 1 am and allegedly consumed liquor, police had said.

While passing the order on Sunday, the board stated the Child-in-Conflict with Law (CCL) is released on bail on executing his personal bond and surety bond of Rs 7,500 with conditions that his parents shall take care of him and he will never get involved in offences in future.

It also directed him to visit the Regional Transport Office and study traffic rules, and submit a presentation to the board within 15 days.

"The CCL will write an essay of 300 words on the topic of road accidents and their solutions," the order read.