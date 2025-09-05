Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann Hospitalised In Mohali Due To Deteriorating Health

Mohali: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann was rushed to a private hospital in Mohali on Friday after his health condition deteriorated over the past two days. The Chief Minister was taken to the hospital on Friday after his condition showed no signs of improvement, despite treatment for a stomach infection and high-grade fever.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) confirmed Mann's hospitalisation, stating that he was admitted to the hospital after complaining of exhaustion and low heart rate. Upon arrival, his vitals were assessed, and although they have stabilised, Mann is currently under observation, with his pulse rate showing signs of improvement. A team of doctors is monitoring his condition.

As per reports, Bhagwant Mann's health issues began to surface earlier this week, causing concern among officials and his supporters. His condition worsened to the point where he was unable to participate in key events, including a visit to flood-affected areas on Thursday. The Cabinet meeting scheduled for Friday was also cancelled, although no official reason was provided for its postponement.

According to sources, Bhagwant Mann is being treated for a stomach infection and high-grade fever at the hospital. The Chief Minister's condition is reported to be stable, however, he will remain under observation until further medical advice is provided.

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal visited Mann at his residence on Thursday to inquire about his health. Kejriwal had planned to accompany Mann to flood-affected areas in Punjab, but had to proceed without him due to Mann's deteriorating health. Kejriwal attributed Mann's illness to overwork in the flood-hit areas.

In the meantime, the decision to hospitalise Mann at a private hospital has drawn ire from the Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira, who questioned why the Chief Minister was not taken to the Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali. Khaira, in his post on X, pointed out that the AAP government has been promoting the clinic as having world-class health facilities, the news agency ANI reported.

In a post on X, Khaira expressed his concerns, stating, "Firstly, my sympathy @BhagwantMann on his deteriorating health if the news is true! Secondly, I urge Arvind Kejriwal to shift him to Aam Aadmi Clinic in Mohali that has world-class health facilities, according to Aam Aadmi Party leaders, why shift him to Fortis Hospital?"