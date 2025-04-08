Punjab Police Website Hacked by Khalistani Terror Group 'Sikhs for Justice'

Amritsar: The official website of the armed wing of the Punjab police, https://armedpolice.Punjab.Gov.In/, has been hacked by the Khalistani terror group, 'Sikhs for Justice'.

The Punjab Police armed wing's website, https://armedpolice.Punjab.Gov.In/ has been hacked by ‘Sikhs of Justice’, a Khalistani terror group. On clicking on the website link, a poster of ‘Liberate Punjab from Indian Occupation' can be seen. A tweet link from ‘sfjgencounsel’ is also visible on the website page but has been withheld in India and cannot be accessed.

About ‘Sikhs of Justice’, Khalistani Terror Group

Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) is a pro-Khalistan organization founded in 2007 by Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, advocating for the creation of a separate Sikh state called "Khalistan" in India’s Punjab region. The group primarily operates through online campaigns and lobbying efforts, especially targeting the Sikh diaspora. SFJ has been labeled a terrorist organization by the Indian government due to its separatist agenda and attempts to incite violence, often engaging in radical activities and promoting unrest.