'India Showed Immediate Surrender in 30 Minutes': Rahul Gandhi Bizzarre Remarks During Operation Sindoor Debate

Operation Sindoor Debate : In a dramatic turn during the ongoing debate on Operation Sindoor in the Lok Sabha, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi made a series of startling claims that triggered sharp reactions across party lines. While addressing the House, Gandhi alleged that India showed signs of "immediate surrender" during the military confrontation with Pakistan and refrained from targeting military infrastructure to protect Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s image.

"India showed immediate surrender in 30 minutes," Gandhi claimed, adding that the Indian side had told Pakistan there was no intention to escalate the conflict. “I told the Pakistanis that we are not going to hit any military infrastructure,” he said.

Citing communications between the Director Generals of Military Operations (DGMO) of both countries, Gandhi claimed that India initiated the call for ceasefire soon after the operation began. “The DGMO of India was told by the GOI to ask for a ceasefire at 1:35 itself. You told the Pakistanis exactly what to do. Imagine, two people are fighting and one hits the other and then says, see, I hit you and now do not escalate,” he said.

Gandhi further claimed that the Indian Air Force was constrained during the operation due to political directives. “India lost aircrafts because of constraints given by the political leadership to not attack the military and air defence infrastructure of Pakistan,” he said, arguing that the government had “tied the Air Force’s hands and sent them to war.”

He pinned the motivation for this hesitation on the Prime Minister’s political image. “India did not want an escalation with Pakistan in order to protect the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. PM Modi had the blood of Pahalgam on his hands,” Gandhi declared.

In a provocative challenge, the Congress leader dared PM Modi to confront former US President Donald Trump over his earlier claim regarding the India-Pakistan ceasefire. “Even if he has 50% of Indira Gandhi’s courage, he will say it,” Gandhi said, demanding that Modi call Trump a “liar.”

The remarks come amid the seventh day of the Monsoon Session in Parliament, where Operation Sindoor and the Pahalgam terror attack are at the centre of a heated three-day debate. Earlier, Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the government’s charge, crediting the Modi administration for delivering a “befitting reply” to Pakistan and blaming the rise in terrorism on the Congress-era policies. Shah asserted that the ceasefire between the two countries was agreed upon on May 10 following a call from Pakistan’s DGMO.