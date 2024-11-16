Published 14:50 IST, November 16th 2024
Rahul Gandhi's Bag, Chopper Inspected in Amravati Ahead of Maharashtra Elections
Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's bag and chopper have been inspected in Maharashtra's Amravati.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Rahul Gandhi's Bags Inspected | Image: X
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:27 IST, November 16th 2024