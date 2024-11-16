sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Elon Musk | Jhansi Fire Tragedy | Air Pollution | US Elections | Champions Trophy |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • Rahul Gandhi's Bag, Chopper Inspected in Amravati Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Published 14:50 IST, November 16th 2024

Rahul Gandhi's Bag, Chopper Inspected in Amravati Ahead of Maharashtra Elections

Ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's bag and chopper have been inspected in Maharashtra's Amravati.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Rahul Gandhi's Bags Inspected
Rahul Gandhi's Bags Inspected | Image: X
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

14:27 IST, November 16th 2024

Eknath Shinde Rahul Gandhi Amit Shah Congress Maharashtra Narendra Modi Devendra Fadnavis BJP Nitin Gadkari