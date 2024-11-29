Published 14:31 IST, November 29th 2024
BREAKING: Rajasthan BJP Prez Madan Rathore Receives Death Threat From Unidentified Caller
"The man called me and threatened to shoot me," Rathore told PTI from Delhi.
- India News
- 1 min read
Advertisement
Jaipur: Rajasthan BJP president Madan Rathore on Friday received a death threat from an unidentified caller, who also hurled abuses at him.
Rathore, a Rajya Sabha MP, was in Delhi when he received the call.
"The man called me and threatened to shoot me," Rathore told PTI from Delhi.
He said that as soon as he picked up the call, the caller started abusing him, and said he would shoot him.
The police has been informed about the matter, he said.
Following the incident, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, BJP state in-charge Radhamohan Das Agarwal, and several other BJP leaders reached out to Rathore to inquire about the incident.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Republic and is published from a syndicated feed.)
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
14:31 IST, November 29th 2024