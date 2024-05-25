BREAKING: Rajkot Gaming Zone Owner Yuvraj Singh Solanki Taken Into Custody

Advertisement

Rajkot: Yuvraj Singh Solanki, the owner of the gaming zone where 24 people including children lost their lives has been taken into custody, sources told Republic World. Besides, the Rajkot police are investigating three individuals in connection with the massive fire that broke out at a game zone in Gujarat's Rajkot city on Saturday evening. Intital reports with Republic World suggest that the owner took no fire NOC to run the TRP gaming zone.

The blaze erupted at a temporary structure at the TRP game zone, and among the victims were children who were present at the spot in large numbers due to ongoing summer vacation. Efforts are underway to control the blaze and rescue those trapped inside.

What Led to The Fire?

While the exact cause of the fire is still under investigation, it is believed that an AC explosion may have triggered the incident, which resulted in the loss of 24 lives.

Speaking to reporters, a fire officer said that, “The reason for the fire is yet to be ascertained. The attempts to douse the fire are underway. We have not received any message of missing persons. We are facing difficulty in the firefighting operation because the temporary structure has collapsed and due to wind velocity.”

"We will then be able to find out the exact number of casualties inside the zone (after fire is controlled). We will also investigate the cause of the fire, and a message has been issued to all the gaming zones in the city to shut down," he added.

Investigation On

“A fire broke out in the TRP gaming zone in the afternoon. The rescue operations are on. The fire is under control. We are trying to retrieve as many bodies as possible. As of now, around 20 bodies have been recovered and they have been sent to the hospital for further investigation. Investigations will be carried out. The gaming zone is owned by a person called Yuvraj Singh Solanki. We will be registering an offence for negligence and the deaths which have occurred. The further investigation will take place once we complete the rescue operations here”, said Rajkot Police Commissioner Raju Bhargava said.

On being asked about the reason behind the fire, Bhargava said, "I cannot ascertain the reason behind the fire. It's a matter of investigation. Rescue operations are underway and several fire engines have been deployed. We will speak to fire brigade officials to discuss what action should be taken."

રાજકોટમાં આગની દુર્ઘટના હૃદય કંપાવનારી છે. આ ઘટનામાં જીવ ગુમાવનાર વ્યક્તિઓ અને તેમના પરિવારજનો પ્રત્યે આત્મીય સંવેદના વ્યક્ત કરું છું. ઈજાગ્રસ્તો સત્વરે સાજા થાય તેવી ઈશ્વરને પ્રાર્થના કરું છું.



રાજ્ય સરકાર મૃતકોના પરિવારજનોને રૂપિયા ૪ લાખ અને ઈજાગ્રસ્તોને રૂપિયા ૫૦ હજારની સહાય… — Bhupendra Patel (Modi Ka Parivar) (@Bhupendrapbjp)

CM Swings Into Action

Taking to X, Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel tweeted that the city administration has been instructed to carry out immediate rescue and relief operations at the game zone. “Instructions have been given to the Municipal Corporation and the administration for immediate rescue and relief operations in the fire incident in the game zone in Rajkot. It has also been instructed to prioritize arrangements for immediate treatment of the injured.”

