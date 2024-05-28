Advertisement

Rajkot: Hours after the Gujarat High Court said it does not have faith in the state machinery "which gets into action only after innocent lives are lost,” the state government announced Rajkot police commissioner, Raju Bhargav, and the municipal commissioner, Anand Patel's transfers. Replacing Bhargav as the Police Commissioner of the city is IPS officer Brajesh Kumar Jha.

At least 27 people, mostly kids, were killed while several others sustained severe burn injuries after a massive fire broke out at a gaming zone in Gujarat’s Rajkot city on Saturday evening.

Advertisement

27 Dead In Huge Fire At Gaming Zone | Everything you need to know about the transfers in Rajkot

Additionally, Vidhi Choudhary, IPS, serving as the Additional Commissioner of Police handling Administration, Traffic, and Crime in Rajkot, has been transferred. Mahendra Bagaria, also an IPS officer, will succeed Choudhary in her previous role.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Dr. Sudhirkumar Desai, IPS, the Deputy Commissioner of Police for Zone-2 in Rajkot, has been transferred, with Jagdish Bangarwa set to assume his responsibilities.

Earlier, the State government had announced the suspension of seven officials, including two police inspectors and one Station in-charge of the Fire Department of the Rajkot Municipal Corporation.

Advertisement

Series of Lapses at Rajkot Gaming Zone

Fire-Fighting Equipment Not Working : The initial investigation into the Rajkot tragedy uncovered that while fire equipment was available at the mall and gaming zone, it was not functional, as disclosed by the Chief Fire Officer to Republic.

Fire-Fighting Equipment Wrapped, Unopened, Placed in Corner: The fire-fighting equipment remained unopened and wrapped at the location.

No Fire NOC Obtained: The gaming zone failed to obtain a Fire NOC (No Objection Certificate) for firefighting and safety conditions.

No Permission For Rides : The gaming zone did not receive permission to operate rides.

Gaming Zone Built Under Tin Shed: The Chief Fire Officer also disclosed that the gaming zone was constructed under a tin shed.

No Application Submitted : Fire officer mentioned that "no application ever reached Fire Services, Rajkot."

Fire Safety Protocol Not Followed: The Chief Fire Officer stated that the fire safety protocol was neglected at the mall and gaming zone.

No Paper Trail: According to the fire officer, there was no paper trail for the Rajkot gaming zone.

Only one Emergency Exit: The gaming zone had only one emergency exit, despite the requirement for most public buildings to have multiple exits.

Illegal Operation: The gaming zone, housed in a temporary tin shed structure, was operating illegally and lacked a clear fire escape plan.