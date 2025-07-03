BREAKING: Rajnath Singh Approves Over Rs 1 Lakh Crore Domestic Defence Purchase

Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has approved defence purchase of over 1 lack crore | Image: X

New Delhi: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh has approved a massive defence procurement plan worth over ₹1 lakh crore. In a major push for the government’s ‘Made in India’ initiative, the entire purchase will be carried out domestically, ensuring that all platforms, equipment, and systems are sourced from Indian manufacturers.

At a meeting of the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) chaired by Singh on Thursday, the ministry cleared 10 critical capital acquisition proposals valued around ₹1.05 lakh crore under the Buy (Indian–Indigenously Designed Developed and Manufactured) category.

The approvals span a wide range of advanced systems, including armoured recovery vehicles, electronic warfare platforms, integrated common inventory management systems for the three services, and surface-to-air missiles.

“These procurements will provide higher mobility, effective air defence, better supply chain management and augment the operational preparedness of the Armed Forces,” the Defence Ministry said in a statement.

In addition, the DAC granted Acceptance of Necessity (AoN) for acquiring moored mines, mine countermeasure vessels, super rapid gun mounts, and submersible autonomous vessels. The ministry noted these assets are critical for mitigating risks to both naval and merchant vessels operating in Indian waters.

The approvals follow a series of emergency procurements concluded last month, when the Defence Ministry signed 13 contracts worth nearly ₹1,982 crore under the emergency procurement mechanism.

These acquisitions were executed using fast-track procedures to swiftly induct mission-critical systems to counter evolving security threats.

The emergency procurements included integrated drone detection and interdiction systems, very short range air defence systems, low-level lightweight radars, loitering munitions with vertical take-off and landing capability, drones, bullet-proof jackets, ballistic helmets, night sights, and quick reaction fighting vehicles.