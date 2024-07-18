Published 09:54 IST, July 18th 2024
BREAKING| 'Re-NEET Not Feasible' NTA Tells Supreme Court; Denies NEET Leak on Telegram Allegations
NTA asserted that there was no systematic failure in the examination process and addressed the incidents reported in Bihar, stating that a probe is underway.
- India News
- 4 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
Health ministry officials review NEET-PG exam process | Image: PTI
- Listen to this article
- 4 min read
Advertisement
09:54 IST, July 18th 2024