LIVE-BLOG

Published 16:40 IST, July 18th 2024

NEET Hearing Updates: SC Directs NTA To Publish Centre-Wise Results on Website By Saturday Noon

NEET Cancellation, Re-Exam Pleas Hearing in Supreme Court LIVE Updates: The apex court is hearing a batch of pleas demanding cancellation of NEET-UG and a re-exam for all, following the alleged paper leak. NTA, Centre, CBI have filed their responses in court. SC is likely to pass order today.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Edited by: Nandini Verma
