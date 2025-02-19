BREAKING: Rekha Gupta is Delhi New Chief Minister

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party on Wednesday announced Shalimar Bagh MLA Rekha Gupta as the new Chief Minister of Delhi.

Also known as Rekha Rani, is a seasoned politician from Delhi with a rich background in student leadership. Currently, she holds the position of General Secretary of Delhi BJP .

The Bharatiya Janata Party returned to power in Delhi after 27 years.

Her previous roles include serving as the National Vice President of BJP's Mahila Morcha.

In the 2025 Delhi Assembly Election, Gupta secured victory in the Shalimar Bhag (North-West) constituency with 68,200 votes.

Rekha Gupta's Early Career

Born in 1974 in a middle class family in Julana Jind district of Haryana . Father Jai Bhagwan Jindal was a former Manager in SBI .

Rekha Gupta has been associated with RSS since childhood. She married to Manish Gupta, a businessman in 1998.

Rekha Gupta's political career began in student politics when she was elected President of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) from 1996 to 1997.

She later entered mainstream politics by winning the Delhi Councillor elections from Uttari Pitampura (Ward 54) in 2007 and was re-elected in 2012. Her experience includes serving as Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation.

Her legal background complements her political career, making her a strong contender for leadership positions within the party.

Rekha Gupta's extensive experience and leadership roles make her a potential frontrunner for the Chief Minister's seat.

Reports suggest that her tenure as Mayor and active involvement in BJP initiatives could influence the party's decision to prefer a woman CM for Delhi.