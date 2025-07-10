Reprimanded Over Hair Cut, Students Stab Principal To Death In Haryana School

Hissar: Reprimanded over hair cut, students stab principal to death in Haryana's Hissar on Thursday.

Two minor students allegedly stabbed their school principal to death after being reprimanded over their haircuts and lack of discipline. The attack took place at Kartar Memorial Senior Secondary School in Bass village, Narnaund subdivision. Students, one in Class 11 and the other in Class 12, reportedly turned angry after principal Jagbir Singh Pannu asked them to cut their hair and follow school rules.

On Guru Purnima, an auspicious day to honor teachers, these students brought a folding knife to school and stabbed him multiple times inside the school premises.

School staff rushed Singh to a private hospital in Hisar, but he succumbed to his injuries during treatment. The police is searching for the students, who fled the scene and remain at large.