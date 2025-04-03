BREAKING: Revanth Reddy Bows To Public Pressure, Forms Committee For Kanche Gachibowli

Hyderabad: Amidst mounting public pressure, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has constituted a committee to address the contentious Kanche Gachibowli land issue. The decision comes after mounting public pressure and concerns raised by various stakeholders, including Hyderabad Central University's executive committee, Joint Action Committee (JAC), civil society groups, and student delegations.

According to reports, the committee, comprising Ministers Bhatti Vikramarka, Sridhar Babu, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, aimed to consult with all relevant parties and provide a way forward to resolve the issue. Following the decision, Revanth Reddy tweeted, "Telangana Government has decided to constitute a committee... to consult with Hyderabad Central University executive committee, JAC, civil society groups, students delegation, and all stakeholders to resolve and give a way forward in Kanche Gachibowli land issue."

Background of Kanche Gachibowli Land Issue

The Kanche Gachibowli land issue has been a longstanding concern, with multiple stakeholders vying for control and usage of the land. The controversy has triggered heated discussion, protests, and legal battles, necessitating government intervention.