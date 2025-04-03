BREAKING: Revanth Reddy Bows To Public Pressure, Forms Committee For Kanche Gachibowli

Updated April 3rd 2025, 22:19 IST
Hyderabad: Amidst mounting public pressure, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy has constituted a committee to address the contentious Kanche Gachibowli land issue. The decision comes after mounting public pressure and concerns raised by various stakeholders, including Hyderabad Central University's executive committee, Joint Action Committee (JAC), civil society groups, and student delegations.
According to reports, the committee, comprising Ministers Bhatti Vikramarka, Sridhar Babu, and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, aimed to consult with all relevant parties and provide a way forward to resolve the issue. Following the decision, Revanth Reddy tweeted, "Telangana Government has decided to constitute a committee... to consult with Hyderabad Central University executive committee, JAC, civil society groups, students delegation, and all stakeholders to resolve and give a way forward in Kanche Gachibowli land issue."
The Kanche Gachibowli land issue has been a longstanding concern, with multiple stakeholders vying for control and usage of the land. The controversy has triggered heated discussion, protests, and legal battles, necessitating government intervention.
As Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy has been under pressure to address various public concerns, including the Kanche Gachibowli land issue. With his decision to form a committee, he appears to have attempted to showcase his commitment to engaging with stakeholders and finding a solution.
Published April 3rd 2025, 22:19 IST