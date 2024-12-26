RJ Simran Singh Popular Social Media Influencer Found Dead In Gurugram Apartment

Gurugram: Popular social media influencer and RJ, Simran Singh was suspiciously found dead in a Gurugram apartment. The Gurugram police suspected her death by suicide. The 25-year-old radio jockey’s death has left her fans and followers in shock. The Gurugram police sent the body of the RJ for post-mortem and launched an investigation to determine the exact cause of her death. Sources claimed that the police suspect Simran's death may have been a case of suicide.

According to the police, Simran's body was discovered in her apartment in Gurugram's Sector 47. The police were alerted by Simran's friends, who had grown concerned after she stopped responding to their messages and calls for several hours.

The police have collected evidence from the scene and are questioning Simran's friends and family members to determine the circumstances surrounding her death.

Simran, who hailed from Jammu and Kashmir, was a popular figure on social media, with thousands of followers across various platforms. She was known for her vibrant personality and her love of music, and had built a reputation as a talented radio jockey.

A resident of the Jammu region, she was known by her fans as "Jammu Ki Dhadkan (Heartbeat of Jammu)".