BREAKING: Robert Vadra Summoned Again by ED for Questioning After 6-Hour Grilling

New Delhi: Robert Vadra, the businessman and son-in-law of Congress leader Sonia Gandhi , has once again been summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for questioning in the Gurugram land case. This follows a six-hour-long grilling session on Tuesday, during which the ED sought further clarification regarding his alleged involvement in the controversial land deals.

After coming out of the ED office, Vadra spoke to the reporters, asserting that he had already answered all the questions put to him previously and reiterated that there was nothing new in the inquiry. "All the questions which I have answered before are being answered again. There is no issue. I have nothing to hide. Everything is answered, everything will be answered again," he said, maintaining his stance of cooperation with the investigation.

‘Inko Mat Aaane Do’

However, he was seen instructing his bodyguard, "Inko mat aane do," which roughly translates to "Don’t let them come near." Vadra’s comment was directed at Republic reporters, as he sought to prevent them from engaging with him.

Vadra’s repeated questioning by the ED comes as part of an ongoing probe into alleged money laundering and irregularities in land transactions.

ED Chargesheets Rahul, Sonia

On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has filed a chargesheet against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi , and Sam Pitroda, the party's overseas wing chief, in the alleged money laundering case related to National Herald. A special court has scheduled the hearing for April 25.