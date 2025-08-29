Russian President Vladimir Putin Set To Visit India In December, Kremlin Confirms

Moscow: Russian President Vladimir Putin is slated to visit India in December, the Kremlin confirmed on Friday. Putin's visit, earlier announced by India's National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval, will be Putin's sixth visit to India during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure. The upcoming visit is expected to further deepen the strategic partnership between India and Russia, focusing on key areas such as defence, energy, trade, and geopolitical issues.

Russian President Putin's visit to India will outline the growing closeness between the two nations, amidst strained relations with the United States. The visit, confirmed by Kremlin aide Yuri Ushakov, comes at a time when US President Donald Trump has imposed an additional 25% tariffs on Indian imports due to India's continued purchase of Russian oil.

Trump's Tariffs Met With Strong Opposition From India

The tariffs, claimed to be part of a campaign to pressure Moscow into ending its offensive in Ukraine, have been met with strong opposition from India. The Narendra Modi government has termed the move unfair, unjustified, and unreasonable, pointing out the hypocrisy given the US and Europe's own imports from Russia. Earlier, Trump, in a bizarre accusation against India, stated that it was profiting from discounted Russian crude while linking it with the conflict in Ukraine.

According to Trump's bizarre logic, India buys massive amounts of Russian oil and sells it on the open market for big profits and sponsors the Russia-Ukraine conflict without regard for the lives lost.

India has maintained a consistent position advocating for a peaceful resolution to the conflict through diplomacy and dialogue. The stance was reiterated during a recent phone call between Vladimir Putin and Prime Minister Modi, where they discussed bilateral cooperation and the Ukraine war. PM Modi emphasised India's commitment to finding a peaceful solution, while also stressing on the importance of strengthening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

India-Russia Bilateral Ties

The upcoming visit of the Russian President is to strengthen economic and strategic cooperation between India and Russia. The two nations, with bilateral trade exceeding $60 billion, are poised to further enhance their economic ties. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has stressed the importance of their relationship, noting that India and Russia enjoy a particularly privileged strategic partnership. The visit is expected to focus on various critical issues, including trade, energy cooperation, defence agreements, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The India-Russia relationship has withstood the test of time, despite global pressures and sanctions. Their partnership is built on mutual respect, trust, and cooperation. As Lavrov noted, the relationship has a long history and has been nurtured by leaders on both sides. The upcoming visit is expected to reinforce this bond, with both nations seeking to deepen their cooperation in various sectors.