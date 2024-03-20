×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 20th, 2024 at 18:37 IST

Sadhguru Undergoes Emergency Brain Surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi

Sadhguru was rushed to Apollo Delhi after a massive swelling and bleeding in his brain, which was detected on March 17.

Reported by: Digital Desk
File Photo of Sadhguru
File Photo of Sadhguru | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation has undergone emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headache for the last four weeks.  Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted the Maha Shivaratri function on 8th March 2024.  

The headache worsened by March 15, when he telephonically consulted Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi at about 3:45 pm.  Dr Suri immediately suspected a subdural haematoma and advised an urgent MRI. 

Advertisement

Sadhguru underwent an MRI brain at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals at 4:30 pm the same day, and it revealed massive bleeding in the skull.  

There was evidence of a chronic bleed of 3-4 weeks duration with a fresh bleeding of 24-48 hrs duration.  Sadhguru was advised immediate hospitalization and appropriate medication schedule adjustment, but he had important meetings scheduled at 6 pm on the 15th and a media event on 16th March.  Sadhguru mentioned “I have never missed a single meeting in my last 40 years”, and despite severe and agonizing symptoms, he completed the above meetings with the support of pain medication.

Advertisement

On 17th March, Sadhguru developed a decline in his level of consciousness, and weakness in the left leg, and was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals under the care of  Dr Vinit Suri. CT revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and a decision was taken to operate.  

According to Dr Vinit Suri, on 17th March, Sadhguru mentioned “Now is the time for you to perform the procedure”.  

Advertisement

Sadhguru was managed by a team of doctors comprising Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee and underwent an emergency brain surgery on 17th March to remove the bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery. Sadhguru has shown steady progress and his brain, body and vital parameters have improved.    

His recovery has been good and as per the Dr Vinit Suri “Sadhguru is healing himself, apart from the best medical measures instituted by the medical team at Apollo”.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published March 20th, 2024 at 17:47 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Modi Putin Zelenskyy

PM Modi invited

a few seconds ago
DRUGS

Interpol Red Notice

a minute ago
Election Commission Asks Supreme Court to Return Sealed Electoral Bonds Docs, Hearing Today

India News LIVE

3 minutes ago
Posing As Bank Official Jharkhand's Jamtara Man Dupes Delhi Based Man, Arrested

Posing As Bank Official J

4 minutes ago
Virat Kohli celebrates RCB's win

Patil meets Virat Kohli

5 minutes ago
Rani Mukerji

Rani's Birthday

7 minutes ago
Ajith Kumar

Ajith Resumes Biking

9 minutes ago
RCB new jersey

RCB's strongest XI

9 minutes ago
Yodha

Yodha BTS Video

9 minutes ago
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

RBI Governor meets FM

11 minutes ago
Satellites

US spying Russia

14 minutes ago
israel hamas

Battle Tanks

15 minutes ago
Investors to continue earning 7.4% interest; government reviews rates quarterly, aligning with RBI's unchanged policy rates.

Bank credit growth

15 minutes ago
Gwadar Port Authority complex

Blasts at Gawadar Port

16 minutes ago
2nd Sub Juniors nationals file photo

Jr National Championship

17 minutes ago
Indian Army, J&K Police Launch Joint Search Operation in Kupwara, 1 Suspect Arrested

Search operation J&K

21 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

22 minutes ago
Speeding Car Collides With Divider And Overturns In Yamuna Expressway, Man Dead

Speeding Car Collides

26 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Child Slips Off Father's Hand, Dies After Falling From 3rd Floor of Mall

    India News4 hours ago

  2. Budaun Double Murder Case: Father & Uncle of Accused Detained

    India News6 hours ago

  3. Engineering student in Pune self-immolates amid harassment by staff

    Education7 hours ago

  4. 30 Injured After Bus Falls Off Bridge in Maharashtra's Parbhani

    India News8 hours ago

  5. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News10 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo