Advertisement

New Delhi: Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, spiritual leader and founder of the Isha Foundation has undergone emergency brain surgery at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. Sadhguru had been suffering from severe headache for the last four weeks. Despite the severity of the pain, he continued with his normal daily schedule and social activities and even conducted the Maha Shivaratri function on 8th March 2024.

The headache worsened by March 15, when he telephonically consulted Dr Vinit Suri, Senior Consultant Neurologist, Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi at about 3:45 pm. Dr Suri immediately suspected a subdural haematoma and advised an urgent MRI.

Advertisement

Sadhguru underwent an MRI brain at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals at 4:30 pm the same day, and it revealed massive bleeding in the skull.

There was evidence of a chronic bleed of 3-4 weeks duration with a fresh bleeding of 24-48 hrs duration. Sadhguru was advised immediate hospitalization and appropriate medication schedule adjustment, but he had important meetings scheduled at 6 pm on the 15th and a media event on 16th March. Sadhguru mentioned “I have never missed a single meeting in my last 40 years”, and despite severe and agonizing symptoms, he completed the above meetings with the support of pain medication.

Advertisement

On 17th March, Sadhguru developed a decline in his level of consciousness, and weakness in the left leg, and was admitted to Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals under the care of Dr Vinit Suri. CT revealed a marked increase in brain swelling and a decision was taken to operate.

According to Dr Vinit Suri, on 17th March, Sadhguru mentioned “Now is the time for you to perform the procedure”.

Advertisement

Sadhguru was managed by a team of doctors comprising Dr Vinit Suri, Dr Pranav Kumar, Dr Sudheer Tyagi and Dr S Chatterjee and underwent an emergency brain surgery on 17th March to remove the bleeding in the skull. Sadhguru was weaned off the ventilator post-surgery. Sadhguru has shown steady progress and his brain, body and vital parameters have improved.

His recovery has been good and as per the Dr Vinit Suri “Sadhguru is healing himself, apart from the best medical measures instituted by the medical team at Apollo”.

Advertisement