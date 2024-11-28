sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Maharashtra CM Suspense | Hindus Under Threat | Middle-East Tensions | Donald Trump | Manipur Violence |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Sambhal Mosque Dispute Reaches Supreme Court, Masjid Committee Seeks Stay on Survey Order

Published 20:05 IST, November 28th 2024

BREAKING: Sambhal Mosque Dispute Reaches Supreme Court, Masjid Committee Seeks Stay on Survey Order

BREAKING: Sambhal Mosque Dispute Reaches Supreme Court, Masjid Committee Seeks Stay on Survey Order

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Sambhal Mosque Dispute Reaches Supreme Court, Masjid Committee Seeks Stay on Survey Order
Sambhal Mosque Dispute Reaches Supreme Court, Masjid Committee Seeks Stay on Survey Order | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement

Sambhal: The Sambhal Masjid dispute has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court after the Masjid committee filed a petition before the Top court on Thursday. The mosque committee has filed a petition challenging the survey order of the mosque issued by a lower court. The committee, in its petition, has demanded an immediate stay on the decision of the lower court.

A bench comprised of Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sanjiv Khanna will hear the case on Friday. 

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

20:05 IST, November 28th 2024