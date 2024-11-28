Published 20:05 IST, November 28th 2024
BREAKING: Sambhal Mosque Dispute Reaches Supreme Court, Masjid Committee Seeks Stay on Survey Order
BREAKING: Sambhal Mosque Dispute Reaches Supreme Court, Masjid Committee Seeks Stay on Survey Order
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Sambhal Mosque Dispute Reaches Supreme Court, Masjid Committee Seeks Stay on Survey Order | Image: Shutterstock
Advertisement
Sambhal: The Sambhal Masjid dispute has knocked on the doors of the Supreme Court after the Masjid committee filed a petition before the Top court on Thursday. The mosque committee has filed a petition challenging the survey order of the mosque issued by a lower court. The committee, in its petition, has demanded an immediate stay on the decision of the lower court.
A bench comprised of Chief Justice of India (CJI), Sanjiv Khanna will hear the case on Friday.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
20:05 IST, November 28th 2024