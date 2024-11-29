Sambhal Violence: SC Says No Further Action Over Mosque Survey Till Muslim Side's Plea Listed in HC | Image: Republic

Sambhal: The Supreme Court on Friday (November 29) ordered the trial court in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal to not proceed with the case against the Sambhal Jama Masjid till the Shahi Idgah committee of the mosque moves the High Court, ANI reported.

A bench led by CJI Sanjeev Khanna also directed that the advocate commissioner's report should be kept in a sealed cover and not be opened for the time being.

"Peace and harmony must be maintained," the bench told the UP administration.

