Samir V Kamat's Term as DRDO Chairman Extends
The Government of India has announced the extension of Dr. Samir V Kamat's tenure as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development.
New Delhi: The Government of India has announced the extension of Dr. Samir V Kamat's tenure as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO). Dr. Kamat's term has been extended for an additional year until May 31, 2025.
This is a developing story, more details are awaited…
