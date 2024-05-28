Updated May 27th, 2024 at 18:49 IST

Samir V Kamat's Term as DRDO Chairman Extends

Reported by: Isha Bhandari
Samir V Kamat's Term as DRDO Chairman Extends | Image:ANI
New Delhi: The Government of India has announced the extension of Dr. Samir V Kamat's tenure as Secretary of the Department of Defence Research and Development and Chairman of the Defence Research Development Organisation (DRDO). Dr. Kamat's term has been extended for an additional year until May 31, 2025.

This is a developing story, more details are awaited…

Published May 27th, 2024 at 18:49 IST