Published 22:05 IST, November 25th 2024
BREAKING: Schools to Conduct Classes in Hybrid Mode in Delhi-NCR Amid Rising Air Pollution
BREAKING: Schools to Conduct Classes in Hybrid Mode in Delhi-NCR Amid Rising Air Pollution
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Delhi-NCR schools to conduct classes in 'hybrid' mode | Image: ANI
Advertisement
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered that governments in the Delhi-NCR should ensure that all classes up to 12th Standard are conducted in a “Hybrid” mode amidst concerns over rising air pollution.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
22:05 IST, November 25th 2024