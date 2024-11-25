sb.scorecardresearch
Published 22:05 IST, November 25th 2024

BREAKING: Schools to Conduct Classes in Hybrid Mode in Delhi-NCR Amid Rising Air Pollution

BREAKING: Schools to Conduct Classes in Hybrid Mode in Delhi-NCR Amid Rising Air Pollution

Delhi-NCR schools to conduct classes in 'hybrid' mode
Delhi-NCR schools to conduct classes in 'hybrid' mode | Image: ANI
New Delhi: The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has ordered that governments in the Delhi-NCR should ensure that all classes up to 12th Standard are conducted in a “Hybrid” mode amidst concerns over rising air pollution. 
 

