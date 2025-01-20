Search Operation Underway in J&K's Sopore District, 1 Army Soldier Critically Injured

Sopore: Ahead of the Republic Day on January 26, a search operation has been launched in the Sopore district of Jammu and Kashmir following a terrorist-hideout being busted. An Indian soldier has also been critically injured during the search operation.

The search operations are underway in Jammu and Kashmir's Sopore district to track down terrorists.

The search operation is being carried out by the Kashmir Police, Indian Army and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) at Zaloora village near Sopore. In the ongoing search operation, an Army soldier has been critically injured.

This comes after Security forces and police busted a hideout during a cordon and search operation in Sopore, police said on Sunday.

The CASO was launched in the area of Zaloora. The area has been cordoned off after gunshots were heard in the area.

"During a CASO launched by Police & SFs at Zaloora, Sopore a hideout was busted. During the same, fire was observed from inside. Area cordoned off," Kashmir Zone Police said in a post on X on Sunday.