Advertisement

Kolkata: The Kolkata Police on Friday announced the extension of Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) in an area of Central Kolkata. The renewed restrictions will be enforced from May 28 to July 26, as stated by Kolkata Commissioner of Police, Vineet Kumar Goyal. The imposition prohibits any unlawful assembly of five or more persons for the specified duration or until further notice.

The decision to extend Section 144 comes after receiving credible information suggesting the potential for violent demonstrations.

Advertisement

"Kolkata Commissioner of Police imposes section 144 of the IPC prohibiting any unlawful assembly of five or more persons for 60 days from 28.05.2024 to 26.07.2024 or until further order based on information received from credible sources that violent demonstrations are likely to take place resulting in large-scale disturbances of the public tranquillity and breach of the peace,” read the statement issued by Kolkata Commissioner of Police Vineet Kumar Goyal.