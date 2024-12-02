Security Beefed Up In Chandigarh Ahead Of PM Modi's Visit Tomorrow

Chandigarh: Security in Chandigarh has been beefed up ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi 's visit to the Union Territory on Tuesday. The government has issued a security advisory in view of the high profile VVIP movement. Union Home Minister Amit Shah will also accompany PM Modi. According to reports, the Prime Minister is expected to review the three new criminal laws including Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023.

Implemented in July 2024, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023 has replaced the Indian Penal Code, 1860; Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 2023 has replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973 and Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), 2023 has replaced the Indian Evidence Act, 1872.

How security has been planned for PM Modi's visit in Chandigarh?

The Union Territory of Chandigarh has become fully compliant, with 100 per cent implementation of the laws. For Modi's visit, police have deployed additional forces and set up multiple checkpoints while security has also been tightened in adjoining parts, including Panchkula and Mohali.

On Tuesday, traffic will remain restricted/diverted in Chandigarh on some routes, the police said.

On August 4, Shah visited Chandigarh and launched the e-Sakshya, Nyay Setu, Nyay Shruti and e-Summon apps for the three new criminal laws.

He had then said that the new laws would prove to be the "biggest" reform witnessed by India in the 21st century.

After the complete implementation of these laws, India will have the most modern and technology-equipped criminal justice system in the world, he had added.

No fly zone in Chandigarh during PM Modi's visit

In view of the prime minister and the home minister's visit, the authorities have declared a "no-fly zone" over Chandigarh from Monday till Tuesday for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles, according to an order issued by Deputy Commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav.

"Movement of VVIPs is scheduled to Chandigarh on December 3. Therefore, in view of emerging threats due to recent trends of carrying out terrorist attacks by using drones fitted with improvised explosive device by anti-national elements and keeping in view of the security of VVIPs and general public, it becomes imperative to declare the area of Union Territory of Chandigarh as 'no-flying zone' for drones and unmanned aerial vehicles," according to the order.

The order will, however, not be applicable to law enforcement agencies and persons authorised by the competent government authority.

With inputs from PTI