BREAKING: Security Lapse at Parliament: Intruder Breaks In, Caught Immediately

A major security breach jolted Parliament as an intruder scaled the wall and jumped into the chamber. Security overpowered him swiftly, and interrogation is underway to uncover his motives. | Image: DD

New Delhi: In a shocking security lapse, a man managed to enter the Parliament House on Friday morning by climbing a tree and scaling the wall. The incident occurred around 6:30 am, raising serious questions about security arrangements at the high-profile complex.

According to officials, the intruder jumped over the wall from the Rail Bhavan side and made his way to the Garuda Gate of the new Parliament building.