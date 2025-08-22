BREAKING: Security Lapse at Parliament: Intruder Breaks In, Caught Immediately

Updated 22 August 2025 at 11:00 IST
New Delhi: In a shocking security lapse, a man managed to enter the Parliament House on Friday morning by climbing a tree and scaling the wall. The incident occurred around 6:30 am, raising serious questions about security arrangements at the high-profile complex.
According to officials, the intruder jumped over the wall from the Rail Bhavan side and made his way to the Garuda Gate of the new Parliament building.
Security personnel immediately intercepted and caught him. He has since been taken into custody and is being interrogated to determine his identity and motive, officials confirmed.
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News, Cricket News along with Latest News and Web Stories from India and around the world.
Published By : Shruti Sneha
Published On: 22 August 2025 at 10:45 IST