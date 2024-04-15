Breaking: Several Feared Trapped as Under Construction Building Collapses in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Advertisement

Muzaffarngar: In a tragic incident, an under construction building in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar district on Sunday afternoon suddenly collapsed, while several people were present inside the building. As per sources, around 30 people feared buried in the debris of the collapsed building leading to a massive panic like situation in the area. On information, local Muzaffarnagar police along with fire department personnel and a team of NDRF rushed to the spot. A rescue operation is being carried out at the spot, to retrieve those, who are reportedly trapped under debris.

According to preliminary information, 30 people are suspected to be buried inside the building after the roof of the under construction building on Sunday suddenly collapsed.

Apart from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), the local people also came forward in carrying out the rescue operations at the site in Muzaffarnagar.

It is being said that the building is located in Jansath police station area of ​​Muzaffarnagar. On Sunday, the roof of the building suddenly collapsed, while several labourers working at the site were present in the building.

After the incident, the information was immediately passed to the local police and other concerned authorities, while the local people initiated efforts to rescue people trapped in the debris.

Heavy machines, including JCB, have been called at the spot, in order to carry out rescue operations smoothly and save the lives trapped under debris.

Further information about the incident is being awaited.

