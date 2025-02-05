BREAKING: Several Noida Schools Evacuated After Getting Bomb Threats, Probe Underway

Noida: Several schools in Noida received bomb threats on Wednesday.

Police have reached the scene, and further investigations are underway.

According to preliminary information, Step by Step School and Heritage School were among those that received the threat emails. The schools have been evacuated, and students were sent home.

"Dear Parents, this morning, a number of schools in NCR, including ours, received a threatening email. As always, the safety of our community is our top priority. Following our protocols, we have initiated a precautionary evacuation of all students. Currently, students, staff, and visitors are safely gathered on the field. We will be dispersing students via school buses. We will provide an update once the verification process is complete and all necessary protocols have been followed. Thank you for your understanding and cooperation," a notice from one of the schools that received the threat read.

Further details are awaited.

Bomb Threats to Schools: Not New

On February 4, two private schools in Madhya Pradesh 's Indore city were evacuated after receiving bomb threats via emails on Tuesday, police said.

Bomb disposal squads were sent to the two institutions, but no explosives have been found so far.

Last year, Delhi Police discovered that at least three schools hit by bomb threat emails had been victims of their own students.

One of the schools that received bomb threats was Venkateshwar Global School, which got a threatening email a day after a mysterious blast occurred at the Rohini Prashant Vihar PVR Multiplex on November 28.

A police officer said the email was sent by two siblings enrolled in the school because they wanted the exams to be postponed.