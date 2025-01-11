BREAKING: Several Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Roof Slab Collapses at Kannauj Railway Station

Kannauj: At least two dozen workers were feared trapped after an under-construction lintel collapsed at Kannauj Railway Station in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday. The incident occurred during ongoing renovation work at the station, leaving the site in chaos and sparking immediate rescue operations.

The incident occurred at approximately 2:39 PM today, an under-construction lintel collapsed during beautification work due to a shuttering failure. The incident left five workers injured, all of whom were transported to the hospital for treatment.

VIDEO | Several Workers Trapped After Under-Construction Roof Slab Collapses at Kannauj Railway Station

The rescue operations were underway as the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) were also present on the site.