sb.scorecardresearch
Advertisement
Republic World
Republic Business
R.Bharat
R.Bangla
R.Kannada
TRENDING/ Donald Trump | Khalistani Extremism | India Economic Summit | Middle-East Conflict | US Elections |
  • News /
  • India News /
  • BREAKING: Man Who Issued Death Threat to Shah Rukh Khan Arrested in Chhattisgarh

Published 09:49 IST, November 12th 2024

BREAKING: Man Who Issued Death Threat to Shah Rukh Khan Arrested in Chhattisgarh

The threat to the 'Jawan' actor follows a series of threats received by Mumbai Police, mostly targeting actor Salman Khan.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Follow: Google News Icon
  • share
Shah Rukh Khan
Man Who Issued Death Threat to Shah Rukh Khan Arrested in Chhattisgarh | Image: PTI
Advertisement

Loading...

Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.

 

09:42 IST, November 12th 2024