Updated March 14th, 2024 at 11:53 IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out in Residential Building in Delhi's Geeta Colony, 4 Dead, 11 Rescued | VIDEO
A phone call was received at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house in Shahdara around 5:30 am; efforts are underway to douse the fire
- India
- 3 min read
Advertisement
Shahdara Fire Incident: A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area in the early hours of Thursday morning. Fire brigade and police are present at the spot. Police have informed that efforts to douse the fire are underway.
As per latest reports, four people, including two toddlers, died in a fire incident. The rescue agencies received an urgent call around 5.30 am reporting a major fire at Shastri Nagar in the Geeta Colony area.
Advertisement
The deceased have been identified as Manoj, aged 30, Suman, aged 28 (wife of Manoj), and two children, one female and one male, who are the daughter and son of Rakesh, respectively. Further details regarding the incident are currently being verified by authorities.
A search operation was conducted on each floor of the building, leading to the rescue of a total of eleven individuals, including two children.
Advertisement
Commenting on the matter, a local resident, Shankar Lal, says, "The cars caught fire in the circuit room in the underground parking. There were some children and adults there. They are feared dead. Only the hospital can clear the details.”
Advertisement
Commenting on the incident, DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary said, “We received a phone call at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house at approx 5:30am. Accordingly, local police, fire brigade, ambulance and PCR Vans rushed to the spot. 9 people were rescued and were sent to hospital.”
Further details awaited.
Advertisement
Published March 14th, 2024 at 08:15 IST