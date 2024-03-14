A massive fire broke out in a house in the Geeta Colony area in the early hours of Thursday morning | Image:ANI

Shahdara Fire Incident: A massive fire broke out in a house in the Shahdara area in the early hours of Thursday morning. Fire brigade and police are present at the spot. Police have informed that efforts to douse the fire are underway.

As per latest reports, four people, including two toddlers, died in a fire incident. The rescue agencies received an urgent call around 5.30 am reporting a major fire at Shastri Nagar in the Geeta Colony area.

Several fire tenders were rushed to the spot | Republic

The deceased have been identified as Manoj, aged 30, Suman, aged 28 (wife of Manoj), and two children, one female and one male, who are the daughter and son of Rakesh, respectively. Further details regarding the incident are currently being verified by authorities.

Officials took stock of the situation | Republic

A search operation was conducted on each floor of the building, leading to the rescue of a total of eleven individuals, including two children.

Commenting on the matter, a local resident, Shankar Lal, says, "The cars caught fire in the circuit room in the underground parking. There were some children and adults there. They are feared dead. Only the hospital can clear the details.”

The fire started at the parking lot of the residential building | Republic

Commenting on the incident, DCP Shahdara Surendra Chaudhary said, “We received a phone call at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding a major fire in a house at approx 5:30am. Accordingly, local police, fire brigade, ambulance and PCR Vans rushed to the spot. 9 people were rescued and were sent to hospital.”

Officials received received a phone call at Geeta Colony Police Station regarding the fire | Republic

Further details awaited.