Published 13:29 IST, September 25th 2024
'Shootout Could Have Been Avoided': Bombay HC on Badlapur Encounter
The Bombay High Court has pulled up the Maharashtra police in the Badlapur encounter case, where Akshay Shinde, a rape accused, was shot dead on Monday
The Bombay High Court has pulled up the Maharashtra police in the Badlapur encounter case, where Akshay Shinde, a rape accused, was shot dead on Monday | Image: PTI (Representational Image)
