BREAKING | Murder Inside Saket Court Lockup: Inmates Kill Fellow Undertrial Prisoner

Shootout Inside Saket Court: A violent incident occurred early Thursday morning inside the Saket Court lockup in Delhi, where two inmates fatally attacked a fellow undertrial prisoner named Aman. The confrontation escalated into a police encounter within the lockup, resulting in injuries to two other criminals.

Delhi Police sources revealed that Aman was killed by inmates Jitender and Jaidev following a heated dispute. The hostility between Aman and Jitender dates back to 2024 when both were out on bail and involved in an assault case. This deep-rooted animosity reportedly triggered the deadly clash inside the court premises.