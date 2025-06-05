BREAKING | Murder Inside Saket Court Lockup: Inmates Kill Fellow Undertrial Prisoner

Updated 5 June 2025 at 16:01 IST
Shootout Inside Saket Court: A violent incident occurred early Thursday morning inside the Saket Court lockup in Delhi, where two inmates fatally attacked a fellow undertrial prisoner named Aman. The confrontation escalated into a police encounter within the lockup, resulting in injuries to two other criminals.
Delhi Police sources revealed that Aman was killed by inmates Jitender and Jaidev following a heated dispute. The hostility between Aman and Jitender dates back to 2024 when both were out on bail and involved in an assault case. This deep-rooted animosity reportedly triggered the deadly clash inside the court premises.
Officials confirmed that the three belonged to rival factions and were kept in the same lockup. The fight intensified quickly, culminating in Aman being strangled with the assailants’ feet. Prior to the murder, a fierce altercation broke out among the prisoners. Police have launched a detailed investigation to uncover the full circumstances of the incident.
Published 5 June 2025 at 14:53 IST