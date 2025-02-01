Published 11:20 IST, February 1st 2025
BREAKING: Short-Term Loan Limit Under Kisan Credit Card Increased from Rs. 3 Lakh to Rs. 5 Lakh
BREAKING: Short-Term Loan Limit Under Kisan Credit Card Increased from Rs. 3 Lakh to Rs. 5 Lakh
- India News
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
BREAKING: Short-Term Loan Limit Under Kisan Credit Card Increased from Rs. 3 Lakh to Rs. 5 Lakh | Image: ANI
BREAKING: Short-Term Loan Limit Under Kisan Credit Card Increased from Rs. 3 Lakh to Rs. 5 Lakh
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
Updated 11:20 IST, February 1st 2025